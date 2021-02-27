Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks Red Latex Lingerie & Fans Go Wild

February 27, 2021
Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Insanely Hot Bod In Pink Lace Lingerie
Tammy Hembrow wears a black tube top at an event.
Gettyimages | Vivien Killilea
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Australia's Instagram Queen Tammy Hembrow has her 12 million followers drooling with yet another smoking-hot snap of her fantastic figure in a skimpy outfit. In Friday's post, the model wore ultra-revealing lingerie that displayed her cleavage and insane curves.

Tammy frequently selects ensembles that show off some major skin, and her latest social media update did not disappoint.

In a recent report, Tammy went with a little more coverage. She chose a sleeveless top and matching mini skirt. They were red in color and looked fabulous on her.

Sexy In Pink
Tammy Hembrow wears a smock pink dress.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

Tammy rocked a sexy hot pink bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her fit physique and perky assets. The brassiere featured plunge cups that were made from sheer material and boasted intricate lace detailing. It is important to note that the cups were cut so small that they struggled to fit her breasts. The wide V-neck appearance in the neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The piece also had an underwire that pushed her bust upward. The satin band that hugged her midriff had the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She Loves Sheer & Lace
Tammy Hembrow wears a teal lace lingerie.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

She wore matching panties that were also made of the same sheer and lace material. The waistband's thickness was the same as the band on the bra, and it also had the logo repeatedly printed on it. The high-cut sides exposed plenty of skin around her groin area, but she didn't worry about that fact. The band clung high above her hipbone, highlighting her slender hips. The thong feature bared her booty. The set was a nice match to her tanned skin.

Strutting Her Stuff
Tammy Hembrow wears a blue triangle bikini.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

Tammy was snapped indoors in her bright-colored intimates, seemingly inside her home in Australia. The background was comprised of tiled walls and a metal handrail -- an indication that she was in the bathroom.

In the first snap, she posed in front of the camera. Noting that her lingerie was see-through, she angled her body slightly to the side as not to reveal too much. She tugged on her waistband as she gazed into the camera.

The second pic featured Tammy posing sideways. She raised her left hand to the back of her head to touch her hair. She had a sultry gaze when she looked into the lens. The stance showed a glimpse of her perky buns.

She Got Praises From Fans
Tammy Hembrow wears a white thong bikini with clear straps.
Instagram | Tammy Hembrow

The tattoos around her body were also featured in the pictures. The influencer kept her jewelry simple as she only wore earrings.

In the caption, Tammy dropped a double pink heart and a dragon emoji.

This latest jaw-dropping share quickly became a hit with her huge fan base in Australia and around the world. As of this writing, the update earned more than 261,000 likes. She also received over a thousand messages. Her admirers flocked to the comments section and showered her with compliments.

Latest Headlines

Filipino-Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Snaps Flirty Selfie While Wearing Yellow Lace Lingerie

February 27, 2021

Cosplay Model Meg Turney Bares Booty In G-String Bodysuit

February 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Al Horford & George Hill From OKC Thunder In Two Proposed Trades

February 27, 2021

Chanel West Coast Squats Down In Cheeky Bikini During Beach Vacay

February 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Kings Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Buddy Hield, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 27, 2021

WWE News: Conor McGregor Seemingly Teases Match Against NXT Superstar

February 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.