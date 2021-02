Triple H Added Fuel To The Fire

Not long after McGregor replied to Balor, Triple H jumped into the action, responding to McGregor and telling him to “just say when.”

It’s been well-documented that Triple H has been rooting for McGregor to join WWE for some time. In 2016, the company executive/occasional wrestler told Forbes that the MMA standout has all the tools required to be a success in professional wrestling.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man - he's got the personality, the skills, the talk,” Triple H said. “He's an entertainer, for sure...what does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300lbs any more.”