NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Al Horford & George Hill From OKC Thunder In Two Proposed Trades

The Boston Celtics are expected to be one of the most active buyers on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players this year, but with the Celtics' current performance, they obviously to make a major roster upgrade in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the rebuilding teams that could help the Celtics improve their roster is the Oklahoma City Thunder.