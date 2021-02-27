NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Get Al Horford & George Hill From OKC Thunder In Two Proposed Trades

Al Horford-Celtics Reunion

Despite how things ended between them in 2019, trading for Horford before the 2021 trade deadline would still make a lot of sense for the Celtics. Though he's already on the downside of his career, Favale believes that he's still better than the Celtics' offseason acquisition, Tristan Thompson.

"The Celtics might be desperate enough to initiate a reunion," Favale wrote. "He isn't exactly what they need, but they could use him. He is a far more dynamic offensive option than Tristan Thompson and the better body to throw at Giannis Antetokounmpo in a potential playoff series."