Chanel West Coast Squats Down In Cheeky Bikini During Beach Vacay

Chanel West Coast slayed on the seashore while making the most of her first vacation in a long time. The Ridiculousness star likely made a few of her followers a bit envious when she took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her fantastic figure in a sun-soaked setting. She also used her cheeky pic to plug her latest single, "Eazy."

While Chanel was taking it easy, she was also striking a pose that required significant leg strength and balance. Scroll through to see the singer popping a squat with a drink in hand.