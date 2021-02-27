Ted Cruz Dragged On Twitter For Cancun Joke After Texans Froze To Death

Ted Cruz spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday in Orlando, Florida. During his appearance, the senator made a joke that left many Twitter users stunned, considering the drama surrounding his family's trip to Cancun in the middle of the devastating winter storm that left his state of Texas crippled and millions without electricity or water.
When news of Cruz's trip to Cancun with his wife and daughters hit, the backlash was so severe that the junior United States senator from Texas booked a trip back home the day after he arrived.