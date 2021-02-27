Ted Cruz Dragged On Twitter For Cancun Joke After Texans Froze To Death

Cruz Jokes About Florida Not Being As Good As Cancun

During his speech, Cruz made light of his trip last weekend, according to a USA Today report.

“I’ve got to say, Orlando is awesome!" Cruz told delegates before his speech to the CPAC.

"It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice," he continued as delegates laughed at the apparent joke.

The Republican senator previously said that his trip was a mistake, and he blamed his daughters for choosing to leave the state. According to Cruz, they asked to fly to the Mexican resort city because school was out due to the winter weather.