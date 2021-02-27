NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Finally Breaks His Silence On Rumors Surrounding His Future With Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis Reacts To Trade Rumors

As quoted by Doyle Rader of SB Nation's Mavs Moneyball, Porzingis recently decided to break his silence on the rumors surrounding him and the Mavericks.

“It kind of came out and it is what it is,” Porzingis said. “I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. I shouldn’t be too worried about it. It can only distract me about it at the end of the day. I try to focus on being here in the moment, being here day-to-day, putting in the work with my teammates and getting better as a basketball player at the end. That’s it."