NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Finally Breaks His Silence On Rumors Surrounding His Future With Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is currently one of the most interesting names on the rumor mill. The Mavericks brought him to Dallas with the belief that pairing him with Luka Doncic would strengthen their chances of returning to title contention. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected and as of now, they are out the playoff race in the 2020-21 NBA season. With his inability to stay healthy, rumors have recently circulated that the Mavericks are gauging the market for the Latvian center.