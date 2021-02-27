Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Could Reunite With Kawhi Leonard & Serge Ibaka On LA Clippers
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry congratulates teammate Kawhi Leonard during the 2019 NBA Finals.
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may currently be deep in the playoff race, but there is growing speculation that they may consider parting ways with Lowry during the 2020-21 NBA season. With the team arguably lacking a clear path to title contention, most people believe that they are better off trading Lowry now than risking losing him in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything in return.

Reunion With Kawhi Leonard & Serge Ibaka In Los Angeles
Toronto Raptors players Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka have a conversation on court.
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley

One of the title contenders currently linked to Lowry is the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Zach Frydenlund of Complex, the Clippers could explore the idea of reuniting Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Serge Ibaka in Los Angeles this season.

"Two years ago, Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Serge Ibaka all won a title together in Toronto. Fast forward to 2021 and Leonard and Ibaka are playing together on the Los Angeles Clippers," he wrote. "Why not get the squad back together in LA? The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA, but as we saw in the Bubble, this core might not have enough to win it all. The Clippers would be smart to explore all trade options over the next few weeks, and picking up Lowry would be a move to really add another dynamic to their team."

Why Trading For Kyle Lowry Make Sense
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors running the floor
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Lowry could be a welcome addition to the Clippers. He may already be on the downside of his career, but he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. He could give them a third scoring option behind Leonard and Paul George, as well as a great playmaker, floor-spacer, and perimeter defender. This season, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kyle Lowry's Impact On Kawhi Leonard's Free Agency
Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard sharing the floor
Gettyimages | Tim Bradbury

Aside from helping them improve their performance on both ends of the floor, the potential arrival of Lowry in Los Angeles could also have an impact on Leonard's future with the team. Before the season started, rumors circulated that Leonard was urging the team to add a starting-caliber floor general to their roster. 

Successfully acquiring Lowry from the Raptors will allow the Clippers to grant Leonard's request, which could strengthen their chances of re-signing him if he opts to enter free agency in the 2021 offseason.

Clippers Would Be The Ideal Landing Spot For Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry celebrating after a successful play
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Lowry may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Raptors at this point in his career, but most people believe he would be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender like the Clippers. 

Joining forces with Leonard and Ibaka in Los Angeles wouldn't only give him the opportunity to make a deep playoff run this year, but also a realistic chance of winning his second championship ring. If things go well in his first stint with the Clippers, they may consider extending their partnership in the 2021 offseason.

