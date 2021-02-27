NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Could Reunite With Kawhi Leonard & Serge Ibaka On LA Clippers

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may currently be deep in the playoff race, but there is growing speculation that they may consider parting ways with Lowry during the 2020-21 NBA season. With the team arguably lacking a clear path to title contention, most people believe that they are better off trading Lowry now than risking losing him in the 2021 free agency period without getting anything in return.