NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Could Reunite With Kawhi Leonard & Serge Ibaka On LA Clippers

Reunion With Kawhi Leonard & Serge Ibaka In Los Angeles

One of the title contenders currently linked to Lowry is the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Zach Frydenlund of Complex, the Clippers could explore the idea of reuniting Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Serge Ibaka in Los Angeles this season.

"Two years ago, Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Serge Ibaka all won a title together in Toronto. Fast forward to 2021 and Leonard and Ibaka are playing together on the Los Angeles Clippers," he wrote. "Why not get the squad back together in LA? The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA, but as we saw in the Bubble, this core might not have enough to win it all. The Clippers would be smart to explore all trade options over the next few weeks, and picking up Lowry would be a move to really add another dynamic to their team."