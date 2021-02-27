Josh Hawley Receives Standing Ovation At CPAC

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday.
As The Hill reported, Hawley delivered a fiery speech, hitting populist and nationalist notes while riling up the crowd and promising to continue his fight against conservatives' perceived political opponents.
Hawley took aim at technological companies such as Twitter, Google and Facebook, slammed liberal Democrats, and talked about his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election and fight for former President Donald Trump.