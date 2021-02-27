Josh Hawley Receives Standing Ovation At CPAC

Hawley Says He Won't Back Down

Hawley acknowledged that he has become very unpopular with his Senate colleagues since working overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and noted that liberals have tried to "cancel" him over his support for Trump.

"I’m here today, I’m not going anywhere and I’m not backing down, not a chance!" the senator declared on stage, attacking those who claim America changed with Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

"We’re not going to back down to the woke mob, we’re not going to back down to the cancel culture," he said.