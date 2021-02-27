Kourtney Reppert Shows Off Her 'Fit Chick' Body In Skimpy Sports Bra

Kourtney Reppert sizzled on Friday, February 26, when she shared a hot new update with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. The American model and social media star took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a picture of herself dressed in a workout set that highlighted her "fit chick" body.

The photo showed Reppert crouching down in a grassy field surrounded by tall yellow flowers as she held a small blue dumbbell on each hand. She bent her elbows, placing the weights next to her shoulders.