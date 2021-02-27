Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kinsey Wolanski Spills Out Of A Black Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Monica Huldt Caught Grabbing Booty In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Gabby Allen Flaunts Peachy Booty In Orange Thong: 'Working On It'

Instagram Models

Luciana Del Mar Highlights Her Booty In Funky Thong Bikini

February 27, 2021
Kourtney Reppert Shows Off Her 'Fit Chick' Body In Skimpy Sports Bra
Kourtney Reppert smiles at the camera in a black outfit.
Gettyimages | JC Olivera
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Kourtney Reppert sizzled on Friday, February 26, when she shared a hot new update with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. The American model and social media star took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a picture of herself dressed in a workout set that highlighted her "fit chick" body.

The photo showed Reppert crouching down in a grassy field surrounded by tall yellow flowers as she held a small blue dumbbell on each hand. She bent her elbows, placing the weights next to her shoulders.

Dynamic Pose
Kourtney Reppert holds a coffee mug while sitting at a table.
Instagram | Kourtney Reppert

Reppert had one knee bent as she sat back against the opposite heal, creating a dynamic pose. She leaned her torso slightly forward, tucking her chin in slightly as she lifted her gaze to look into the lenses. According to the tag, the photographer behind the camera was Anthony Randall, a Los Angeles-based fashion photographer.

Reppert wore her platinum blond hair parted on the right and pulled back in a low ponytail styled in soft waves that she pulled over her right shoulder.

Stylish Sports Bra
Kourtney Reppert takes a mirror selfie in a bikini and black sunglasses.
Instagram | Kourtney Reppert

Reppert rocked a stylish all-black ensemble. It included a strappy sports bra with a set of strings that outlined her breasts, creating cutouts that drew the viewers' attention to her ample cleavage. The top had a low-cut neckline and another set of similar straps that stretched over her shoulders. 

She teamed it with a pair of leggings boasting an interesting texture that resembled fish scales. The tights rose above her belly button, hugging her toned midriff closely and outlining her slim waist. 

'Fit Chick'
Kourtney Reppert takes a mirror selfie in a skimpy dress.
Instagram | Kourtney Reppert

In the caption, Reppert asked her fans to note what they like about "fit chicks." She went on to describe what the term means to her, stating that a "fit chick" is one that enjoys leading a healthy lifestyle because she takes her health seriously. The common denominator, she concluded, was a confidence shared by these women who make self-care a priority.

The post has attracted about 1,000 comments and more than 45 comments within the first two hours of going live.

All About The Attitude
Kourtney Reppert takes a selfie while throwing a peace sign at the camera.
Instagram | Kourtney Reppert

Unsurprisingly, Reppert's fans flocked to the comments section to respond to her caption and also to shower her with praise and compliments.

"Their confidence positive energy and you look beautiful btw," one user shared.

"Kourtney you are the most amazing gorgeous and beautiful girl as I love you," replied another fan.

"Beautiful princess So Sexy and Gorgeous i love [you] Happy friday Have a Great day," added a third admirer.

"Heaven must be missing an angel but gladly you're on earth," chimed in a fourth follower.

Latest Headlines

Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Legs In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

February 27, 2021

Brazilian Model Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skintight Leggings

February 26, 2021

Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Tessa Worries About Mariah's Choice

February 26, 2021

Hannah Palmer Looks Like A Buxom Barbie In Pink Lingerie

February 26, 2021

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

February 26, 2021

Chrishell Stause And Keo Motsepe Call It Quits, 'DWTS' Pair Splits After 3 Months Of Dating

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.