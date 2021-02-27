Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Legs In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

Sabrina Carpenter astonished her fans by making herself appear much taller than she is for her latest fashion-oriented Instagram share. The Girl Meets World star's height is a petite 4-feet-9-inches, but she looked as statuesque as a supermodel in a stylish ensemble that included a pair of short Daisy Dukes. Her outfit was so popular with her 25 million IG followers that most of the responses to her post were about her appearance, not her headline-making relationship drama. Keep scrolling to check it out.