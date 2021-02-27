Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Legs In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

Driving The 'Drivers License' Drama Away

There's been a lot of talk that Sabrina's recent single "Skin" is a response to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "drivers license." Olivia poured her heart out in the emotional song after her breakup from actor and musician Joshua Bassett, who went on to date Sabrina.

The girls seemed to reference each other in their songs, which caused a lot of online drama when fans of the two began taking sides. However, Sabrina's IG followers seem somewhat ready to move on from the alleged feud, as a few of them mentioned it in the comments section of her latest post. Instead, they gushed over how gorgeous and tall the stylish star looked.

"She found the way to look taller," wrote one fan.

"YOU LOOK TALL?? WHAT?" another remarked.

"You’re literally the hottest person to ever exist," read a third message.

"Ok! Ok! Now absolutely sure that 'god is a woman!'" a fourth fan gushed.