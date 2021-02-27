Trending Stories
February 27, 2021
Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Legs In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes
Sabrina Carpenter wears a yellow coat and touches the back of her neck
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Sabrina Carpenter astonished her fans by making herself appear much taller than she is for her latest fashion-oriented Instagram share. The Girl Meets World star's height is a petite 4-feet-9-inches, but she looked as statuesque as a supermodel in a stylish ensemble that included a pair of short Daisy Dukes. Her outfit was so popular with her 25 million IG followers that most of the responses to her post were about her appearance, not her headline-making relationship drama. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Making 'Jorts' Look Good
Sabrina Carpenter wearing a shimmery cream suit with black lapels
Gettyimages | Jesse Grant

Sabrina showed off an updated take on the classic country girl look by rocking a pair of cutoff shorts. In her caption, she described them as "jorts," or "jean shorts." Her Daisy Dukes had a high-rise waist and a relaxed fit. They were made out of dark blue distressed denim with fading on the front. The bottoms were finished with a frayed hem that skimmed across the tops of the singer's slender thighs. The extra-short cut -- combined with the high waistline -- made her legs look longer. 

Boots Made For Getting People Talking
Sabrina Carpenter wearing a dinosaur sweater, red miniskirt, and black high-heeled sandals
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Sabrina's footwear gave her outfit a little more Western flair. She wore a pair of black knee-high boots with buckles around the tops of the shafts. The shoes appeared to be crafted out of a combination of suede and sparkly silver material. They had pointed toes and high heels -- two design elements that helped Sabrina appear even taller. 

She stood with her left foot a bit in front of the right and the toes of the former turned in. The pose offered a glimpse of her thigh gap.

A Daring Neckline
Sabrina Carpenter wearing a red jumpsuit with wide legs and spaghetti straps
Gettyimages | Rick Kern

Sabrina's outfit included a white blouse with a plunging neckline that showed off her porcelain decolletage. It was trimmed with ruffles for a romantic, feminine touch, and she wore a dark blue blazer over it. She left the crisp coat open and held the back of it behind her so that her elbows jutted out to the sides. 

She finished her outfit with a textured black belt that cinched her in at the narrowest part of her waist. Even though she's lean and fine-boned, this gave her an hourglass shape. 

Driving The 'Drivers License' Drama Away
Sabrina Carpenter wearing a white bandage-like gown with a high thigh slit
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

There's been a lot of talk that Sabrina's recent single "Skin" is a response to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "drivers license." Olivia poured her heart out in the emotional song after her breakup from actor and musician Joshua Bassett, who went on to date Sabrina. 

The girls seemed to reference each other in their songs, which caused a lot of online drama when fans of the two began taking sides. However, Sabrina's IG followers seem somewhat ready to move on from the alleged feud, as a few of them mentioned it in the comments section of her latest post. Instead, they gushed over how gorgeous and tall the stylish star looked. 

"She found the way to look taller," wrote one fan.

"YOU LOOK TALL?? WHAT?" another remarked. 

"You’re literally the hottest person to ever exist," read a third message. 

"Ok! Ok! Now absolutely sure that 'god is a woman!'" a fourth fan gushed.

 

