Bruna Rangel Lima gave her 4.4 million Instagram followers something to help them kick off the weekend in the right mood on Friday, February 26, with her latest share.

The Brazilian model and influencer took to her page to upload a couple of new photos in which she rocked a workout set that outlined her sensational hourglass figure.

Lima posed outdoors while standing with her back turned to the viewer, drawing attention to her lower body — and her booty in particular.