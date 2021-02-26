Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Tessa Worries About Mariah's Choice

Tessa Shocks Mariah

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) questions everything after she realizes Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has concerns about her surrogacy, according to SheKnows Soaps. They meet with Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to discuss Mariah's contract, and she's overwhelmed by all the choices she must make about maternity clothes, the delivery room, breastfeeding, and more. Mariah tries to blow off Brittany's therapy suggestion, but Tessa tells her girlfriend to think about it.

After they're done talking to Brittany, Mariah and Tessa have a heart-to-heart about the situation just to make sure they're both on the same page.