February 26, 2021
Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Tessa Worries About Mariah's Choice
Cait Fairbanks as Tessa on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 1, tease that Tessa has some questions for Mariah after discussing the surrogacy contract with Brittany. Elsewhere, Ashley returns to check on Abby, and she and Victor meet to discuss their concerns about their daughter moving forward with having a baby despite Chance's absence. Finally, Amanda's past blindsides her in a big way when she represents Devon and his interests in the surrogacy agreement with Abby and Chance. This could have implications for their relationship.

Tessa Shocks Mariah
Camryn Grimes as Mariah on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) questions everything after she realizes Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has concerns about her surrogacy, according to SheKnows Soaps.  They meet with Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to discuss Mariah's contract, and she's overwhelmed by all the choices she must make about maternity clothes, the delivery room, breastfeeding, and more. Mariah tries to blow off Brittany's therapy suggestion, but Tessa tells her girlfriend to think about it. 

After they're done talking to Brittany, Mariah and Tessa have a heart-to-heart about the situation just to make sure they're both on the same page.

Ashley Returns To Support Abby
Eileen Davidson as Ashley on The Young and the Restless
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns to help Abby (Melissa Ordway) figure everything out when it comes to making a baby while Chance is gone indefinitely.  Ashley gives Abby her full support, but she also asks several important questions just to make sure her daughter has thought through everything and is truly ready to do this.

Abby brings up how she didn't have the most traditional entry into the world, either. They both laugh at how much alike they are, and Ashley understands her daughter.

Victor And Ashley Worry About Abby
Eric Braeden as Victor on The Young and the Restless
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Later, Ashley meets up with Victor (Eric Braeden). They discuss Abby's situation, and each expresses their concerns about the possibility that something could go wrong for Abby given that Chance isn't there. Abby also has to use a surrogate and a sperm donor to have a child. 

They also marvel at how well the whole thing is coming together. After all, if Abby has this baby, she brings together the Newmans, the Abbotts, and the Chancellor families in one unique child. 

Amanda's Past Haunts Her With Devon
Mishael Morgan as Amanda on The Young and the Restless.
Twitter / Sharon Champagne

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) struggles as she helps Devon (Bryton James) with Abby and Chance's contract. She feels a certain way when she realizes that Devon is giving up his child, much like she was given up. That seems to cause some friction between these two.

However, Devon plans to be involved in Abby's baby's life as an uncle at her request. Even so, Amanda wants to ensure that Devon is well represented and all his concerns are addressed in the contract that she's helping put together.  

