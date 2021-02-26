Monday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Tessa Worries About Mariah's Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 1, tease that Tessa has some questions for Mariah after discussing the surrogacy contract with Brittany. Elsewhere, Ashley returns to check on Abby, and she and Victor meet to discuss their concerns about their daughter moving forward with having a baby despite Chance's absence. Finally, Amanda's past blindsides her in a big way when she represents Devon and his interests in the surrogacy agreement with Abby and Chance. This could have implications for their relationship.