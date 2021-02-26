Donald Trump's tax records are finally in the hands of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., which continues to fuel speculation that the former president will end up in prison.

In a Thursday piece for Palmer Report, writer Suzanne Shatto suggested that the new development represents "a step closer to prison" for the real estate mogul.

"Trump’s world hasn’t come to an end yet, but the clock is ticking," she wrote.

"Depending on what Trump did, Trump & heirs may be that slow-moving trainwreck."