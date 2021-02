The romance between "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Keo Motsepe is over. The two met while she was a contestant last fall on "DWTS," and they went public with their romance in December. Now, they've apparently gone their separate ways.

TMZ shared the scoop on the pair's split. Insiders indicate that the split between Chrishell and Keo was mutual. It seems there are no hard feelings and that the relationship had just run its course.