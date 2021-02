Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's romance is still going strong several months after filming “The Bachelorette.” In a new interview with Marie Claire, she opened up about how things are going and what she sees on the horizon for the duo.

When “The Bachelorette” was filmed last summer, Tayshia was based in California while Zac was in New York. Initially, they said they'd be bi-coastal. Now, however, she's calling NYC her home. However, she explained that she's held onto her California place.