Donald Trump Won't Refrain From Targeting House Republicans In 2022 Midterms, Kevin McCarthy Says

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that former President Donald Trump won't refrain from targeting incumbent House Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections.

As reported by The Hill, McCarthy was asked at a press conference whether the former president has committed to not running primary challengers against GOP representatives.

"I don't have a commitment on that. I work closely with the president on working on endorsements to win seats in the House," McCarthy said.

"We did quite well [last cycle] -- you know, everybody said we'd lose 20 seats," he added.