Mariana Morais & Lauren Dascalo Rock Thong Bodysuits For Refrigerator Raid

Mariana Morais and Lauren Dascalo served up a double dose of peachy buns in a new video. Mariana shared the titillating visual treat with her 891,000 Instagram followers on Friday, February 26. The saucy footage showed the two models showing off their sculpted bodies while snacking on some nutty treats.

Both content creators have gained huge online followings due to the sexy images and videos that they share, so a collaboration featuring the tantalizing twosome was naturally a social media sensation. Keep scrolling to check it out.