Viewers will not want to miss Monday's episode of "General Hospital." Spoilers tease that Maxie will face an unsettling surprise ahead of her wedding and fans are anxious to see how this goes down.

During Friday's episode, Maxie had a heartfelt talk with Nina. They reminisced over Nathan and talked about how Nina would never have the chance to her own daughter get married.

Soon after that, Maxie seemed to have disappeared. It turns out, she went to visit Nathan's grave again.