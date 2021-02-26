Ron DeSantis Slams 'Failed Republican Establishment'

In opening remarks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at Republican Party establishment.

As reported by The Hill, DeSantis described himself as an ally of former President Donald Trump, claiming that he represents a new brand of populist conservatism.

"We cannot, we will not, go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear," DeSantis said, adding that his state is "leading on the issues that matter to conservatives."