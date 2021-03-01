Parts Of The Amazon Rainforest Are Being Sold Illegally Through Facebook Marketplace

Sections of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are being sold illegally on Facebook Marketplace, an undercover BBC investigation revealed.

The report alleged that some of the listings were the size of a thousand soccer fields and that some of the swaths of land included indigenous reserves and national forests. Some of the ads even included GPS coordinates as well as satellite images.

The illegally listed plots are reportedly easy to find in Facebook Marketplace's search tool. A simple search for Portuguese words meaning "forest", "native jungle" and "timber" in Amazonian states will point users to several locations and information about plots of land that up for sale.