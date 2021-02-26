Joe Biden Violated International Law By Bombing Syria, Commentator Says

President Joe Biden's administration launched an airstrike against Syria on Thursday evening that targeted soldiers in two Iran-back militias in the country: Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) and Kait'ib Hezbollah (KH). As reported by Business Insider, soldiers from the militias allegedly attacked an Iraqi airbase that was used by American soldiers, which reportedly resulted in one casualty.

According to progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski, the decision was a violation of international law.

"Biden's bombing of Syria is both unconstitutional and illegal under international law," he tweeted on Friday morning.