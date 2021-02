General Hospital spoilers for Friday's episode tease that there's a lot of wedding-related activity ahead. It's time for the double wedding involving Maxie, Peter, Anna, and Finn, but this event is virtually guaranteed to be overrun with chaos and drama.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals a few tidbits regarding what's ahead. Maxie has been frustrated over the lack of support she's received from her loved ones. It seems that this may cause her to do something rather rash.