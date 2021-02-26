Meghan Markle may have dropped a major hint about the gender of the new baby she is expecting with her husband, Prince Harry. The former Suits star wore a special ring during a sit-down with her husband shortly after they announced they were welcoming their second child.

Us Weekly reported that fans have picked up on a possible clue that the couple is expecting a sister for their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

The couple appeared on Spotify's Stream On event, where the Duchess of Sussex wore a pink sapphire ring on her finger.