Billie Eilish opens up about many tough topics in her new Apple TV Plus documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

She talks about her struggles with stardom and history with depression and self-harm and her love life, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Billie is reportedly in a relationship with "Q," aka Brandon Adams, who also performs as the rapper 7:AMP, reported the news outlet.

The couple's relationship was reportedly strained by Eilish's career demands and Q's inconsistent behavior. The documentary, per ET, shows some raw moments between the couple.