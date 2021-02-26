Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Monica Huldt Caught Grabbing Booty In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Venezuelan Bombshell Georgina Mazzeo Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini

Instagram Models

Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Smolders In Barely There String Bikini

Instagram Models

Angeline Varona Smolders In Crochet Bikini While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Smolders In Black Lingerie With Legs Spread Apart

February 26, 2021
Billie Eilish Talks Relationship With Rapper Q In New Apple TV Documentary
Billie Eilish in a 2019 MTV Interview.
Wikimedia
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Billie Eilish opens up about many tough topics in her new Apple TV Plus  documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

She talks about her struggles with stardom and history with depression and self-harm and her love life, as reported by Entertainment Tonight

Billie is reportedly in a relationship with "Q," aka Brandon Adams, who also performs as the rapper 7:AMP, reported the news outlet.

The couple's relationship was reportedly strained by Eilish's career demands and Q's inconsistent behavior. The documentary, per ET, shows some raw moments between the couple.

His Music Changed Her Life
Billie Eilish at the Pukkelpop Festival in August 2019.
Wikimedia

Q previously punched a wall and ended up in the emergency room. Billie shared she was trying to get him into therapy.

He has released an EP under the name 7:AMP, 2019's BLEAUPRO, which features Eilish on the cover wearing an orange sweater surrounded by two others and the rapper.

She raved about her love in a video shared to his label's Instagram page. She called BLEAUPRO one of the five albums that changed her life and listed it at the top of her all-time favorites.

'A Person That Means A Lot To Me In Every Way I Could Possibly Tell You'
Billie Eilish at the Pukkelpop Festival in August 2019.
Wikimedia

"Besides the fact that that's a person that means a lot to me, in every way I could possibly tell you...that album is like nothing I've ever heard," she said in a clip seen here.

"I feel like there's so many elements that you'd never think of. Only 7 would think of them. I can tell he's just on another level right now."

Billie's video was initially recorded one year ago. The upload was shared to the social media site in honor of the one-year anniversary of its release.

Billie & Q Would Eventually Grow Apart 
Blllie Eilish wears green sunglasses in a publicity photograph.
Shutterstock | D. Free

ET reported that the documentary showed the couple as they grew apart and split.

"I just wasn't happy," she said as reported by the site.

"I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about…. There was just a lack of effort, I think. I was like, 'Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself, you can't love me. And you don't,'" she candidly admitted.

The Documentary Was Filmed Over The Course Of One Year
Billie Eilish at the Pukkelpop Festival in August 2019.
Wikimedia

"I do love him though, which is what made it harder," she said.

"'Cause I'm not over him. I didn't find someone else, I didn't stop having a love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow, I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time," the singer admitted.

The documentary was put together by director R.J. Cutler, who spent more than 140 days filming Eilish and her family over the course of a year. It documented the release of her massively successful debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? through the Grammy Awards, where she scored five golden statues.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Pick

February 26, 2021

Nominations Announced For The 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards

February 26, 2021

Prince Harry Blames British Press For Royal Exit: 'It Was Destroying My Mental Health'

February 26, 2021

Angeline Varona Smolders In Crochet Bikini While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread

February 26, 2021

Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Bustier

February 26, 2021

Laura Amy Exposes Firm Buns In Cheeky Bathroom Selfie

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.