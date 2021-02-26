Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Nominations Announced For The 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Miranda Lambert sings on her 'Bandwagon Tour.'
Wikimedia
Music
Lucille Barilla

The nominations for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will honor the most prominent names and emerging talent in the country music industry, said a CBS press release.

Reigning Female Artist of the Year Maren Morris received six nominations, with "The Bones" nominated for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year. She was selected for her songwriting skills for the tune.

 Maren is also a nominee for Female Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. She is also a nominee for Group of the Year alongside The Highwomen.

Chris Stapleton Scored Six Nominations
Giphy | BRIT Awards

Chris Stapleton scored six nominations, including his third nomination for Entertainer of the Year. He is a nominee in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year as both an artist and producer.

Miranda Lambert continues her streak as the most nominated female artist in Academy history with 68-lifetime nominations. She landed four nominations for her song "Bluebird." "Bluebird" is nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. She received an additional nomination as a songwriter. 

Kane Brown Was Honored By The Academy
Kane Brown poses at the CMT Awards.
Shutterstock | Debby Wong

Miranda also received her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year, a category she's won nine times.

For the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend.

Every Single of the Year nomination features a female artist. This was the first nomination in this category for three of the six nominees: Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, and Gabby Barrett.

Also receiving love by the academy were Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress, HARDY, Lauren Alaina, and Devin Dawson.

John Legend Scored His First Country Music Accolade
John Legend is nominated for his first ACM Award.
Shutterstock | D. Free

Old Dominion, Matthew Ramsey, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Pink, Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, and Mickey Guyton received nods as well.

EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner John Legend received his first-ever ACM Awards nomination for Video of the Year for his duet with Carrie Underwood on "Hallelujah." 

The Voice stars and real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton received a nod for Music Event of the Year for their duet, "Nobody But You," marking Gwen Stefani's first ACM Award nomination.

The Grand Ole Opry House Will Be One Of Three Locations For The Awards Show
A tiled wall featuring legendary stars of the Grand Ole Opry.
Wikimedia

The show will air live from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18, on CBS.

The Opry has had six homes throughout its 90-plus years. It moved to the Grand Ole Opry House in 1974 and has resided there longer than any previous home. The Grand Ole Opry House seats 4,400 fans. The Opry’s famous former home, the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville, seats 2,200.

Among the famous faces who’ve played the Opry but aren’t primarily known as country music artists are President Richard Nixon, Kevin Costner, Jack Black, Kevin Bacon, Kenny Loggins, and CBS’ Bob Schieffer and Charles Osgood.

