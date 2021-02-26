Nominations Announced For The 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards

The nominations for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will honor the most prominent names and emerging talent in the country music industry, said a CBS press release.

Reigning Female Artist of the Year Maren Morris received six nominations, with "The Bones" nominated for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year. She was selected for her songwriting skills for the tune.

Maren is also a nominee for Female Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. She is also a nominee for Group of the Year alongside The Highwomen.