NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Duncan Robinson & Andre Iguodala For Will Barton & Bol Bol, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Iguodala Could Still Help Improve Denver's Defense

Talking about how Denver could benefit from the proposed trade, Favale wrote that a lot will depend on how much the organization values Iguodala at this point in his lengthy career. While he was once capable of helping out on both ends of the floor, his shooting and scoring have declined considerably from his prime years, though as pointed out, the Nuggets need little help on the offensive end.

“Assigning that job to a 37-year-old Iguodala is all sorts of flimsy," the Bleacher Report writer added. "But he remains one of the league's smartest players and is a better option to go up against LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George than anyone else on the roster."