NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Get Duncan Robinson & Andre Iguodala For Will Barton & Bol Bol, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Following the successes of last season, which saw them make it to the Western Conference Finals behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets, with their 17-15 record, are finding it harder than usual to make their presence felt in the standings. That may or may not push them to make some moves before the March 25 trade deadline, but as a recent article suggested, the Nuggets could improve on one of their strengths and also address a key weakness by acquiring Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala from the Miami Heat.