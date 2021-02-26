Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Nina Serebrova Bares It All In Racy Liquid-Gold Mini Dress
Nina Serebrova flaunts cleavage in pastel-pink lace lingerie.
Instagram | Nina Serebrova
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova set fire to her Instagram feed on Friday with a scorching new update in which she showed plenty of skin. The brunette bombshell went without underwear in a scandalous liquid-gold mini dress, baring it all for the camera.

The steamy three-part series captured Nina at Virginia Key Beach in Miami, as indicated by a geotag. The Belarus native looked radiant as she went for a walk on the sandy shore, flashing her incredible curves in a slew of seductive poses. Scroll through for the sizzling photoshoot!

No Bra Club
Nina Serebrova is braless under a front-tie crop top and tight jeans.
Instagram | Nina Serebrova

Nina exposed her braless curves as she flirtatiously slipped out of the top of her dress. The slinky number was a halterneck style featuring clear straps that almost appeared invisible. Although the smokeshow bared an insane amount of sideboob, she made sure to hold up the dress over her chest to keep the pics safe for Instagram. The babe cupped her bosom as she basked in the sunshine, pressing the soft, flexible fabric against her skin. The outfit's outrageous deep cut flashed much of her trim midriff, in addition to showing off her busty assets. Keep scrolling to see the risqué look!    

 

Ditching The Undies
Nina Serebrova holds a mini dress in front of her naked body.
Instagram | Nina Serebrova

Nina wore absolutely nothing underneath the racy outfit and she was none too shy about showing it. The Bang Energy model posed sideways to give fans a good look at all of her voluptuous assets. The backless dress fell well below her lower back, teasing the stunner's bare buns and revealing the absence of any panties. It was made out of glimmering chainmail that clung to her booty and draped down her legs. A flirty side slit gashed along her thigh and up to her hip, showing even more skin. Keep going for the jaw-dropping post!  

Nina Leaves Nothing To The Imagination 
Nina Serebrova sits on the floor with legs apart in sheer lacy lingerie.
Instagram | Nina Serebrova

The gorgeous brunette looked sinfully sexy as she spread her legs and raised her knee. She leaned her chin on her shoulder, then turned her face away and arched her back, thrusting her perky posterior into focus. Her long, raven tresses fluttered in the breeze, adding to her sultry vibe. A green, wavy sea made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, making her scintillating tan and attire pop.     

Another photo, which can be seen by scrolling through the slideshow embedded below, gave fans a front view of the outfit, revealing its plunging cowl neckline that teased her cleavage. Snapped in mid-profile, Nina cocked her shoulders and placed one hand on her thigh, pulling open the high-slit skirt to flaunt her derrière.   

Romantic At Heart
Nina Serebrova sits with thighs open while wearing a cut-out pink lace teddy
Instagram | Nina Serebrova

Nina captioned the post with a poetic quote that was relevant to her splendid surroundings.

"We dream in colors borrowed from the sea." 

One fan seized the opportunity to flatter the model with a play on her own words. 

"The only thing I dream about is you Nina," they wrote in the post's comments section.

Others were just as eager to express their adoration for the half-naked seductress.

"Wow you look absolutely stunning!!!!" gushed a second Instagrammer.

"Beautiful pictures. Quite stunning and lovely," chimed in a third user.

"Bomb," commented Dasha Mart, preceded by three flames. 

 

