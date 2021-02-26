Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Bustier

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 631,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot shot in which she rocked a daring ensemble.

Rachel mentioned in the caption that her reason for sharing the snap was to celebrate the arrival of Friday, and she looked incredible in the bold look.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, whose pieces Rachel has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.