Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Venezuelan Bombshell Georgina Mazzeo Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini

Instagram Models

Kayla Moody Gets Busty In Red Swimsuit With Sexy Surprise

nsfw

Dana Brooke Suns Her Buns In Sultry Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Smolders In Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles

February 26, 2021
Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Bustier
Rachel Ward rocks a two-piece pink set and a bold red lip.
Instagram | Rachel Ward
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 631,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot shot in which she rocked a daring ensemble. 

Rachel mentioned in the caption that her reason for sharing the snap was to celebrate the arrival of Friday, and she looked incredible in the bold look.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, whose pieces Rachel has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Vacation Beauty
Rachel Ward sizzles in a printed dress.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

Rachel stood in front of a plain white wall, and the simple backdrop allowed every detail of her ensemble to shine. The centrepiece of her look was a leopard-print bustier that incorporated shades of pale pink, soft cocoa brown and champagne. The feminine color palette looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin and blond locks.

The top had sculpted cups that accentuated her ample assets, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment dipped down slightly in the middle, revealing a bit of extra cleavage, and vertical seams stretching down her torso gave the look a corset vibe.

Bodacious Babe In A Bold Bustier
Rachel Ward poses in a leopard-print bustier.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

The top hugged her flawless figure, leaving her slender arms and shoulders exposed. The hem was asymmetrical, extending higher over her hips and dipping low in the front to cover her belly button.

She opted to pair the top with some satin underwear in a champagne hue that matched the seaming on her top. The bottoms had high-cut sides that highlighted her hourglass curves, and Rachel cocked one hip slightly to the side as she posed for the sultry snap.

Blond Bombshell
Rachel Ward poses seductively in satin underwear and a bustier.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

She kept the look simple, adding a few accessories to finish off the look. Around her neck she wore a pearl choker with a Chanel pendant on it, tagging the luxury jewelry re-working company behind the piece in the picture.

She also had a pair of silver earrings in, although one side was completely obscured by her voluminous curls. Her long blond locks were styled in a sexy look that incorporated a deep side part, major volume at the roots, and silky curls.

Princess In Pink
Rachel Ward stuns in a pink satin dress.
Instagram | Rachel Ward

Rachel stared directly at the camera with her plump lips slightly parted, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 3,200 likes within just one hour of going live. The photo was taken in Manchester, as the geotag indicated.

"Oh you're just incredible," one fan wrote, captivated by the blond bombshell's beauty.

"Gorgeous wow," another follower chimed in.

"Stunning," a third added simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Rachel loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of sexy looks, to the delight of her followers.

Latest Headlines

Laura Amy Exposes Firm Buns In Cheeky Bathroom Selfie

February 26, 2021

Caroline Zalog Flaunts Her Hot Bod In Costa Rica While Clad In A Plunging Red Swimsuit

February 26, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Has Written 60 Songs Since Filing For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

February 26, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Wild Thoughts’

February 26, 2021

Addison Rae Easterling Flaunts Perky Cleavage In A Plunging Sports Bra

February 26, 2021

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Denies Using Racial Slur Towards Columbus Short

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.