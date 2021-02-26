Prince Harry Blames British Press For Royal Exit: 'It Was Destroying My Mental Health'

Prince Harry blamed the British press, in part, for his exit from the royal family.

During an interview with James Corden on The Late, Late Show, he claimed that "It was never walking away — it was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a difficult environment, as I think as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health."

"I need to get my family out of here," the prince said, adding that he did what any husband and father would do.