February 26, 2021
Prince Harry Blames British Press For Royal Exit: 'It Was Destroying My Mental Health'
Prince William photographed in April 2018.
Wikimedia
British Royals
Lucille Barilla

Prince Harry blamed the British press, in part, for his exit from the royal family. 

During an interview with James Corden on The Late, Late Show, he claimed that "It was never walking away — it was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a difficult environment, as I think as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health."

"I need to get my family out of here," the prince said, adding that he did what any husband and father would do.

'We Never Walked Away' Said Prince Harry Of Royal Duties
James Corden hosts the 'Late, Late Show.'
CBS | Terence Patrick

"We never walked away. And as far as I'm concerned, whatever decisions I made on that side — I will never walk away."

"I'll always be contributing. My life is about public service: wherever I'm in the world, it's going to be the same thing," he explained.

The two rode on an open-air double-decker bus for a tour of Los Angeles.

James pointed out some famous star homes while the two enjoyed a proper English tea. 

Things did not go as planned when the bus stopped short, and the tea caddy slammed into the royal, causing him to break into hysterics.

 

James Asked Harry & Meghan  If They Would To Move To Bel-Air
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a royal event.
Wikimedia

The Late, Late Show host took Harry to visit the home where the exteriors of the television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air were filmed. Harry appeared to know the words to the show's theme song as they rang the bell and asked the owner if the home was for sale.

Before asking his wife Meghan Markle if she was interested in purchasing the home, Harry asked the owner if he could use the bathroom. However, when James Face Timed Meghan, she appeared to drag her heels on purchasing the home. She told James she believed the couple had done enough moving. 

 

 

Harry Believes 'The Crown' Is Loosely Based On The Truth
Giphy | Netflix España

The men spoke about the Netflix series The Crown as well. 

Variety reported Harry said that the show is fictional but loosely based on the truth. 

"Of course it's not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle is, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he said. 

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, my wife, or myself," the Prince said. 

 

Prince Harry Reigned Supreme On An Army Obstacle Course
Prince Harry speaks to fans at an event.
Shutterstock | Adam Uprichard

"That is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that," he exclaimed."

The men also ran an Army obstacle course in a hilarious bit where James attempted to keep up with the prince, who had plenty of experience in completing these types of tasks. 

Prince Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan

