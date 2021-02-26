Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Venezuelan Bombshell Georgina Mazzeo Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini

Instagram Models

Kayla Moody Gets Busty In Red Swimsuit With Sexy Surprise

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Smolders In Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Smolders In Black Lingerie With Legs Spread Apart

February 26, 2021
Caroline Zalog Flaunts Her Hot Bod In Costa Rica While Clad In A Plunging Red Swimsuit
Caroline Zalog ties her blond hair and wears a winged eyeliner in selfie.
Instagram | Caroline Zalog
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Caroline Zalog tantalized many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a sexy new post. The model, who hails from Albany, California, took to the photo-sharing site to share a sweltering photo that saw her rocking a bold-colored swimsuit that put her killer body front and center as she flaunted her flawless skin and curves.

Caroline recently uploaded a sizzling picture on her feed that showed her in a little black dress. The garment formed onto her body and displayed her long, lean legs.

Living The Life In Costa Rica
Caroline Zalog wears a white bikini.
Instagram | Caroline Zalog

In the snapshot, the 23-year-old influencer posed for the sizzling shot on a cushioned lounge bed. She lay on her side on a striped blanket that was spread out on the mattress. The babe rested her head on her right hand as she stared into the lens, donning a sweet smile.

She placed her left hand on the bed and stretched her legs with her knees slightly bent. The bright rays of the sun made her fair complexion look glowing. Lush greenery and Igloo-style buildings were seen in the background.

She Looks Hot In Red
Caroline Zalog rocks a red lace lingerie set and roller blades.
Instagram | Caroline Zalog

Caroline's swimsuit was red and featured a plunging neckline that reached the upper portion of her midsection and flaunted her cleavage. The sleeveless straps went over her shoulders and provided support for the piece. The low-cut sides on the swimwear exposed plenty of skin.

The bottom part of the suit was cut up high to her hips, elongating her long legs. The backside also showed a hint of her perky buns. The model wasn't worried about showing too much, as she was flawless.

She's A Travel Bug
Caroline Zalog wears a yellow bikini.
Instagram | Caroline Zalog

According to the geotag, the model was at the beautiful Igloo Beach Lodge in Costa Rica. As most of her fans know, Caroline loves traveling. When out and about, she usually gets her pics taken for content.

In a previous post on her social media page, the model could be seen inside the hotel room. She posed on the bed naked and covered her body with a white duvet. Her furry companion also joined the photo op. The interior of the place was light and lovely.

Enjoying The Warm Weather
Caroline Zalog wears a cream-colored bikini.
Instagram | Caroline Zalog

In the caption, Caroline mentioned "swimsuits & daybeds." She tagged three Instagram pages in the picture, including her page, the photographer, and her accommodation.

The bikini update was a hit with her online audience. In less than 10 hours of being live on the app, it has earned more than 14,100 likes and over 130 comments. Instagram users dived into the comments section to compliment the model's stunning looks and to praise her incredibly toned body.

"A wonderful view," one of her followers commented.

"You are a sight to behold! So beautiful!" gushed another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson Has Written 60 Songs Since Filing For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

February 26, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Wild Thoughts’

February 26, 2021

Addison Rae Easterling Flaunts Perky Cleavage In A Plunging Sports Bra

February 26, 2021

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Denies Using Racial Slur Towards Columbus Short

February 26, 2021

Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit

February 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian Says ‘Good Morning’ In A Tight String Bikini

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.