Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Kayla Moody Gets Busty In Red Swimsuit With Sexy Surprise

Instagram Models

Venezuelan Bombshell Georgina Mazzeo Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Instagram Models

Scarlett Bordeaux Is 'Licensed To Thrill' In Skintight Silver Bodysuit

nsfw

Dana Brooke Suns Her Buns In Sultry Thong Bikini

February 26, 2021
Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini: ‘Wild Thoughts’
Isabella Buscemi wears a colorful bandeau bikini top.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Cuban-Italian bombshell Isabella Buscemi tantalized thousands of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 25, when she shared a jaw-dropping new photo of her bikini-clad self.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was photographed indoors for the latest update. Currently, she is one of the most famous Instagram models in Miami. She's partnered with well-known retail brands like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, Oh Polly, and more, which means she gets a lot of free bikinis from her sponsors.

She chose an animal-print, two-piece swimsuit for her latest share.

Sexy Latina
Isabella Buscemi wears a garland and peach thong bikini.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

The smoking-hot photo showed the Latina facing the camera as she pressed her back on a wall. Her backdrop was made up of stone walls, and it somehow looked perfect for her animal-themed ensemble.

She popped her hip to the side and positioned her left thigh over the other. She placed her hands on the upper part of her breasts as she looked to the side. Her chin was raised, and her lips were open. Isabella's expression appeared seductive and charmed her viewers.

Her Signature Hairstyle
Isabella Buscemi is topless, wearing only a white thong.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in slight waves along the ends. She let the lengths flow on her back and around her right shoulder. She rocked white, polished nails. The model wore a necklace, a watch, and a ring as accessories.

Isabella showed off her enviable physique in a revealing, cheetah-print bikini top. The garment's tiny cups revealed an eyeful of her buxom curves. It had a small cut-out along the center, as well as an underwire structure that made her cleavage look prominent. The cups were lined and secured the vital bits.

Flaunting Her Curvy Hips
Isabella Buscemi wears a black sheer bra and thong panties.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

She teamed the upper garment with a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy, high-rise thong showcased her curvy hips. The side-straps were black, and they were attached to tiny O-rings. The waistband clung high past her hipbones, calling attention to her trim waist. The thong displayed her round booty, but it was not visible from her stance.

Isabella's makeup looked striking in the shot. She wore a hint of blush and a terracotta lipstick that had a satin finish, which looked fabulous on her.

Fans Are Obsessed
Isabella Buscemi covers her body with a white bath robe.
Instagram | Isabella Buscemi

In the caption, the beauty shared that she was imagining some "wild thoughts." She also added a leopard emoji at the end of the text.

The racy photo was a quick hit with social media users, amassing more than 41,200 likes in less than a day. More than 340 fans also verbalized their admiration for the model in the comments section, complimenting her on her hourglass frame, good looks, and bathing suit.

"I'm obsessed with you," gushed an admirer.

"Whoever took that pic is a beast!" wrote another fan.

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae Easterling Flaunts Perky Cleavage In A Plunging Sports Bra

February 26, 2021

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Denies Using Racial Slur Towards Columbus Short

February 26, 2021

Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Schoolgirl Outfit

February 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian Says ‘Good Morning’ In A Tight String Bikini

February 26, 2021

'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Flaunts Curves In A Black Bra And Tiny Bottom

February 26, 2021

Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.