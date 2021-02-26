Kelly Clarkson Has Written 60 Songs Since Filing For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly written over 60 songs since filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is channeling her feelings into new music.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Kelly said.

"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift," she explained.