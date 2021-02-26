Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Kelly Clarkson Has Written 60 Songs Since Filing For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson at the presidential inaguraiton.
Wikimedia
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly written over 60 songs since filing for divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is channeling her feelings into new music.

"I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest," Kelly said. 

"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift," she explained.

'I Have Written 60 Songs'
Kelly Clarkson performs on her 'All I Ever Wanted' Tour.
Wikimedia

"Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this," Kelly said.

"I have written like 60 songs. It is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not," the first American Idol winner explained

Kelly Has Shared Personal Experiences Before In Her Music
Giphy | American Idol

She said that she "hated" she had to go through the experiences that shaped the songs "Because of You" and "Piece by Piece," where she discussed certain life-changing moments between herself and her parents.

Kelly said that while those songs have shaped her, it has been tough to put those statements out into the world.

"They're just difficult decisions to put those out because they're so personal. But the other side of you is like, 'Man, how many people have come up to me.' Like, 'You have no idea. I never wanted to talk about it, I never have told anyone this.'" she said to ET.

Kelly Says Music Has A Healing Power
Kelly Clarkson at the 2018 Warrior Games Opening Ceremony.
Wikimedia :

Kelly said that certain songs do that for her and claimed that music has a way of healing people through their most challenging times.

Kelly and Brandon share two children: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4. The singer is also a stepmother to her ex's two kids from his marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

She spoke about the effect the divorce could have on the couple's two young children. She said during an episode of her talk show, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts."

First Lady Jill Biden Told Kelly She Will 'Heal'
Chandler West
White House

During Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, First Lady Jill Biden spoke to Kelly. She told her that after her divorce, she created a happy future for herself with her current husband, President of the United States Joe Biden.

"Now I look back on it, and I think If I had never gotten divorced, I would have never met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now.  So I think things happen for the best," she explained.

"I think Kelly, over time, I don't know how long it's been for you. I think over time, you'll heal, and you're going to be surprised, and you're going to call me up and say, 'Jill, you were right.'"

