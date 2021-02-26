NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Three Players & Draft Pick

With their 16-17 record good enough for a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are in position to end a lengthy playoff drought. However, there are pundits who believe the team might need to add another star to play alongside first-time All-Star Julius Randle. One way to do this, as proposed on Thursday by NBA Analysis Network, is to swing a deal for Miami Heat wingman Jimmy Butler, whose team is struggling to recapture the form that helped them reach last year's Finals.