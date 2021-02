Lynne Spears, the mother of singer Britney, has denied that she used a racial slur against choreographer and actor Columbus Short in 2003. The incident reportedly occurred when the singer was on a phone call with her parents.

Page Six printed a statement from Lynne where she emphatically ever denied using the term.

Lynne told Page Six in a statement, "I want to be very clear. Those terrible words are not remotely in my vocabulary. I would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter. Ever."