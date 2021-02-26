Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Kim Kardashian Says ‘Good Morning’ In A Tight String Bikini
Kim Kardashian wears a sleeveless black dress and three necklaces at an event.
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
bikini
Alisan Duran

Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, has put on another jaw-dropping ensemble that showcased her world-famous curves. The Instagram snap was uploaded on Thursday, February 25, and it showed the model posing in one of her favorite outfits — a bikini. Since the snap went live, her 207 million followers have been happily gazing at her hourglass physique and assets.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the mother of four also posted another bikini pic. She basked under the sun in a tan-colored two-piece that left little to the imagination.

Flaunting That Fit Body
Kim Kardashian wears a printed bikini.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

The 40-year-old reality TV star was captured outdoors for the sexy photo. She was at the beach as fine, white sand and two sun chairs were visible in the background. The ocean was also seen in the shot. The sunset caused the pink and yellow hues in the sky, and it looked so beautiful on camera.

In the image, Kim posed with her left hip popped to the side. She was under a big white umbrella, holding onto the stretcher using her right hand. Meanwhile, her other hand rested on top of her head. The model gazed into the distance right when the photographer took the shot.

Bikini-Ready
Kim Kardashian wears a green bikini and matching sandals.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Kim flaunted her gym-honed figure in a bikini top-and-skirt combo. She sported a brown bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear featured tiny triangular cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The garment was so tight on her chest, pressing her bust inward.

She matched the bathing suit with a red skirt. The waistband sat high on her midsection, emphasizing her small waist. The form-fitting piece also highlighted her famous curvy hips.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Kim Kardashian wears a light lavender bodysuit.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Kim wore a pair of sunglasses and two necklaces. Her manicured nails were painted with a bright pink polish.

In the caption, she wrote a simple greeting for her fans and added a sun emoji.

The Skims founder recently filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West. According to a report by E! News, Kim has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The reason for the separation was cited as "irreconcilable differences."

Kanye has not lived in their Hidden Hills home since early February.

Fabulous As Ever
Kim Kardashian wears a brown bikini top and red skirt.
Instagram | Kim Kardashian

Since going live on her social media feed, the share garnered more than 2.7 million likes, proving to be insanely popular with her fan base. It also received 11,500-plus comments in the same time frame. Fans and well-known internet personalities complimented Kim on her "perfect" shape. Other admirers praised her looks, leaving gushing notes and emoji.

"Hey Kim, you look great! You have been always so beautiful. Even without the surgeries. You are forever my style icon," one of her fans wrote.

"You are so admirable. Such a strong woman. So sexy, too!" added another follower.

