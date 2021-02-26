Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Flaunts Curves In A Black Bra And Tiny Bottom
Derynn Paige stars on 'A Double Shot at Love.'
MTV Press
television
Lucille Barilla

Derynn Page flaunted her curves in a black bra top and bikini bottom in a new Instagram share. The Double Shot at Love star looked sultry in the photograph, which elicited over 15,000 likes thus far from her 295,000 social media followers.

The reality television star — who shared the small screen with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons on MTV's Double Shot at Love — teased her followers on the social media platform with her latest sensual upload.

Derynn Returned To Social Media After A Three-Week Break
Derynn Paige models a black bikini in an Instagram upload.
Instagram | Derynn Paige

The Goddess of Easton lingerie company founder ended her three-week break from social media in style, and Derynn's fans flipped out over her latest sassy upload.

The raven-haired beauty lay down atop a luxe white sofa, reclining on her right side. A gray fluffy blanket was securely nestled in between her toned thighs.

Derynn's voluptuous body sported a golden tan. She wore her long dark locks loosely and they fell in over her right shoulder in loose curls. On her earlobes were pearl stud earrings.

The Reality Television Star Modeled Black Lingerie
Derynn Paige poses poolside in an Instagram snap.
Instagram | Derynn Paige

The television star raised her left hand up and over her head. She seductively crossed her left leg over her right.

Derynn wore a black bra with see-through lace panels. The cups had a dotted, swiss-style front with some additional lace trim at their tops. Underneath, a black swath of material wrapped under the cups and encircled her body. It pushed her full breasts upward to give them lift. A tiny bow that was nestled between the cups added a sweet touch.

Her Co-Stars Reacted To The Sultry Snap
Derynn Paige wears a black top in an Instagram photo.
Instagram | Derynn Paige

The Double Shot at Love star flaunted her flat stomach in the snap, which was dotted with tiny birthmarks. The lingerie had a bottom that featured thin straps that wrapped around Derynn's hips and barely covered her bottom.

In the caption of the photograph, tagged as taken in Hoboken, New Jersey, Derynn said it was "quarantine day 347."

Double Shot at Love's Brittani "B-Lashes" Schwartz and Marissa Lucchese were some of the first to comment on their gorgeous pal's overall look. B-Lashes joked her pal looked stunning "while the rest of us eat snacks."

 

The Raven-Haired Beauty's Fans Shared Their Comments
Derynn Paige poses for a selfie for Instagram.
Instagram | Derynn Paige

Derynn's devoted followers couldn't wait to share their feelings about her latest sultry upload. They shared their complimentary remarks in the comments section of the post.

"Damn girl, you look amazing!" claimed one follower of the snap.

"You are so gorgeous! By the way, nice couch," a second fan joked.

"High-quality content over here," penned a third Instagram user.

"I have never wanted to be a throw blanket more in my life, just wow," wrote a fourth fan in appreciation of the stunning new photograph.
 

