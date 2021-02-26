Derynn Page flaunted her curves in a black bra top and bikini bottom in a new Instagram share. The Double Shot at Love star looked sultry in the photograph, which elicited over 15,000 likes thus far from her 295,000 social media followers.

The reality television star — who shared the small screen with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons on MTV's Double Shot at Love — teased her followers on the social media platform with her latest sensual upload.