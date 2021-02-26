'Jersey Shore' Finale: Angelina Reacts To Vinny's Epic Wedding Speech Redo

The mid-season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came with a much different type of conclusion than the end of Season 3. This episode was in stark contrast to Angelina Pivarnick's season-ending wedding to Chris Larangeira, where Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi quit the series and both Deena Cortese and Jenni Farley were humiliated.

In what appeared to be a neatly wrapped up end to a shortened season during which the roommates vacationed at a luxury Las Vegas resort, the gang reunited after the stresses of the previous season threatened to tear them apart.