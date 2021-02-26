Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Finale: Angelina Reacts To Vinny's Epic Wedding Speech Redo
The cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Instagram | Angelina Marie Lashelina
jersey shore family vacation
Lucille Barilla

The mid-season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came with a much different type of conclusion than the end of Season 3. This episode was in stark contrast to Angelina Pivarnick's season-ending wedding to Chris Larangeira, where Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi quit the series and both Deena Cortese and Jenni Farley were humiliated.

In what appeared to be a neatly wrapped up end to a shortened season during which the roommates vacationed at a luxury Las Vegas resort, the gang reunited after the stresses of the previous season threatened to tear them apart.

A Complete Wedding Redo For Angelina & Chris
Title card for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacaiton'
MTV Press

Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino decided that after a season filled with attempts to reconcile the relationships between the women, the best way to fix the problem would be to redo Angelina's entire wedding.

Along with Mike's wife Lauren, Deena's husband Chris, Uncle Nino, and Pauly's girlfriend Nikki, the group gathered together to plan an entire redo of the event. 

This included a full wedding presided over by Uncle Nino, a reception with dinner and a cake and a surprise addition to the evening, a truck filled with strippers, as reported by Too Fab.

Vinny Was In Charge Of The Wedding Speech
Vinny Guadagnino stars on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
MTV Press

The finale episode focused on a redo of the infamous speech that tore the women apart. With Vinny at the helm, the words spoken could further divide or reunite the family.

In an Instagram post, Vinny got in character for his speech. He wore blush-colored dress identical to the bridesmaid's outfits worn by the female roommates at Angelina's wedding.

Vinny's speech referenced the jokes that went awry for the original toast and placed a positive spin on the actual punchlines.

Angelina Was Lovingly Roasted 
Angelina Pivarnick in a scene from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Instagram | Angelina Marie Lashelina

"Angelina has had three fiancés, three fiancés," he said, "because she's so beautiful!"

"Some people call her the Staten Island Dump," he continued. "Joke's on them because the Staten Island Dump's been closed for several years, and now it's a beautiful park that people love to go to!"

"Angelina, these last ten months have been a disaster, and it affected us all. But I am so glad that we're here, and we can laugh at this together, and we're a family again," he said. "A little fed up of a family. We love you, and we hope you love us."

Mike & Lauren Announced They Were Expecting A Baby
Mike Sorrentino stars on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
MTV Press

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said in a confessional, "A terrible speech broke us apart, but an even more terrible speech brought us back together again."

The episode concluded with Mike announcing the beautiful news that his wife Lauren was pregnant after a struggle to conceive. Everyone celebrated with a group hug and a lot of tears. 

This news elicited a happy reaction from the entire group and was a fantastic way to wrap up the season.

"We're moving forward and, most importantly, we're doing it together," said Vinny.

