Russell Westbrook Could Form A 'Big Three' For The Celtics With Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Chemistry could be an issue if the Celtics succeed in acquiring Westbrook. Like their two franchise cornerstones, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, he also needs the ball in his hands to maximize his full potential on the court. However, with the years he spent with the likes of Paul George and James Harden, Westbrook must have gained some knowledge of how to effectively play alongside other superstars in the league.

If he, Tatum, and Brown mesh well and build good chemistry, the Celtics could form the league's newest "Big Three" this season.