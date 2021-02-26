Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie

Abby Dowse spiced up her fans' feed on Friday with a scorching IG upload that gave her audience plenty to appreciate. After taking a three-day break to recover from breast implant surgery, the Aussie hottie made a fierce comeback, tantalizing her online admirers with a super sexy take on a schoolgirl uniform.

The bombshell debuted her newly augmented cleavage in a plunging crop top, which she paired with a flirty red plaid miniskirt. Abby showed off her shapely chest and more while bending over a couch and snapping a cheeky mirror selfie.

"Always a good girl," she wrote in the caption, adding a pair of emoji that was reminiscent of school days.

Scroll through to see the hot pic that sent followers crazy.