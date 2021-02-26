Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Abby Dowse Bends Over In Miniskirt For Cheeky 'Good Girl' Selfie
Abby Dowse wears chic reading glasses for cheeky selfie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse spiced up her fans' feed on Friday with a scorching IG upload that gave her audience plenty to appreciate. After taking a three-day break to recover from breast implant surgery, the Aussie hottie made a fierce comeback, tantalizing her online admirers with a super sexy take on a schoolgirl uniform. 

The bombshell debuted her newly augmented cleavage in a plunging crop top, which she paired with a flirty red plaid miniskirt. Abby showed off her shapely chest and more while bending over a couch and snapping a cheeky mirror selfie.

"Always a good girl," she wrote in the caption, adding a pair of emoji that was reminiscent of school days.   

 Scroll through to see the hot pic that sent followers crazy.

Buxom Beauty
Abby Dowse exposes busty cleavage in a plunging black leather top.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby's buxom assets were as perky as ever in the cleavage-baring black top, which hugged her figure closely. The tight fit and plummeting neckline held no secrets regarding her bust progression, revealing the increase in size. The item cut off just under the chest line, leaving her taut midriff on show. Meanwhile, the short-sleeve design gave fans a peek at her toned arms.

The model ditched her bra, letting it all hang out as she sprawled over the couch and leaned on her elbow. She was on her knees, thrusting her pert posterior upward and showing off her sexy legs. Check out the saucy selfie below. 

Abby Gets Flirty
Abby Dowseb bend over a couch wearing a sexy schoolgirl uniform.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The whole of Abby's lean, athletic body was on show in the tempting pose. While her eye-popping cleavage certainly captured the bulk of fans' attention, her curvy thighs were also exposed in the revealing skirt that grazed just below her buttocks. The pleated number billowed over her hip and clung tightly to her midsection. A single black button adorned the high-rise waistline, which accentuated her trim physique. 

The smokeshow finished off the seductive look with chunky black platforms sporting coquettish ankle straps. Her list of accessories also included flimsy white socks with ruffled trimmings and a pair of reading glasses featuring thick black frames. 

Sexy Schoolgirl Vibe
Abby Dowse is braless in a plunging white top, plaid miniskirt, and reading glasses.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

As dedicated fans will remember, Abby has played around with the sexy schoolgirl look before. In a photo shared on Instagram in October, the blond beauty sizzled in a miniskirt and cropped shirt co-ord complete with eyeglasses, over-the-knee boots, a plaid tie, and matching bows in her hair.

Earlier in 2020, the social media siren drove fans wild by posing braless in a clingy white top and blue plaid miniskirt for another academia-inspired look. She rocked white high-heeled boots that reached her knee and wore her hair in a messy ponytail tied with a blue scrunchie. Just like before, the dark-framed eyewear was also present, infusing extra sex appeal into the look.  

Looking Like A Million Bucks
Abby Dowse pulls down her unbuttoned jeans to reveal her heart-print bikini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby's post-surgery recovery appears to be going on smoothly, judging by the frequent "boob updates" she shares with her following. The 31-year-old has been documenting the experience in her Instagram stories, assuring everyone that she's not in pain and doing well. She even promised to answer any and all questions on the procedure -- which Abby's cosmetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Tavakoli, described as "a mini boob job" -- during a Q&A on Tuesday.    

Fans have showered the model with love and support all throughout the endeavor, and the same held true for today's update. 

"Hope you are feeling better and not in too much pain," one person commented on her selfie. 

"Looking good Abby... happy Friyay [party popper emoji] hope you can chill and relax and have a great weekend," chimed in another user.

"When she even makes sure she has heat for us while she’s all laid up recovering," said a third devotee, leaving a trail of raising-hands emoji. "You’re the best and you’re still looking incredible in your stories too," they added.

 

