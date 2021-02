Lowry Reportedly Would ‘Like To Be In Philly’

On Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that per his sources, the Sixers, Heat, and Clippers are looking like potential landing spots for Lowry in the event the Raptors decide to trade him to a “preferred destination” before the March 25 deadline.

Specifically, Pompey cited one source who claimed that Lowry “would like to be in Philly,” and that the Raptors might be able to work out a deal with the Sixers. This, however, might require Philadelphia to pay a steep price, including young players, future draft picks, and veterans on expiring contracts, considering Lowry will earn $30 million in the 2020-21 campaign.