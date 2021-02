Wilson Mentions Four Teams He’d Like To Play For

In a tweet shared on Thursday afternoon and cited by CBS Sports, ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, who stated that his client has not actually demanded a trade. He added, however, that the quarterback has named four teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears — that he’d be interested in joining if he does get traded by the Seahawks.

As noted by USA Today, Wilson’s contract has a full no-trade clause that prevents him from getting shipped elsewhere without his permission.