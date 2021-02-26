Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Black Lace Bodysuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination
Sierra Skye looks stunning in a feminine lingerie set.
Instagram | Sierra Skye
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy selfie in which she rocked a barely-there bodysuit.

The photo was taken in a gorgeous home, and Sierra posed in front of a large wood dining room table surrounded by upholstered chairs. A cream-colored sofa was visible in the background, as were a few shallow steps leading up to the main foyer area of the home.

A large set of French doors with black trim and wrought-iron detailing were also visible in the background, as well as some semi-covered windows, both filling the space with natural light.

Bikini Beauty
Sierra Skye wears a revealing printed swimsuit.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

The lingerie Sierra wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the company's own page in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the bodysuit for themselves.

The garment was crafted from a black lace material and had a sleeveless silhouette that left her slender arms and shoulders exposed. The neckline dipped scandalously low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage.

Bodacious In Black Lace
Sierra Skye rocks a lacy black bodysuit.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

A few thin straps crisscrossed her abdomen below her ample assets, and the back portion consisted  entirely of thin black straps that left plenty of her bronzed skin on display.

The garment featured two swaths of lacy fabric that stretched over her curves, covering her breasts and a portion of her toned stomach. The style left her hips and peachy posterior bare, and the entire look left a serious amount of skin on display. Sierra angled her body slightly to the side, which showed off a bit more of the back of the lingerie.

Pretty And Playful
Sierra Skye perched on a vehicle in a cropped T-Shirt and shorts.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

She added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a delicate ring on her pointer finger and a thicker silver band on her ring finger. She also had a chain-link bracelet on one arm, and the piece of jewelry slid down her forearm as she captured the selfie.

Her long blond locks were pulled back in a ponytail with a few strands framing her face and the wavy tresses tumbling down with an effortless vibe. She captured the selfie with her phone and positioned the device so that her face was blocked.

Bombshell Body
Sierra Skye flaunts her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Sierra Skye

She paired the snap with a simple duo of emoji for the caption, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post received over 61,800 likes within four hours of going live. 

"Okay body on another level," one fan wrote, captivated by Sierra's physique.

"Gorgeous," another follower added, including a collection of flame emoji and praise hands emoji.

Sierra is no stranger to flaunting her fit figure. She frequently tantalizes her eager audience with smoking-hot snaps in which she's wearing barely anything at all, showing off nearly every inch of her curvaceous body.

