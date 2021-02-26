Trending Stories
February 26, 2021
Adrienne Bailon Looks Chic In Black Latex Pants And A Beret
Adrienne Bailon looks chic with a slicked back hairstyle and statement earrings.
Instagram | Adrienne Bailon
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Singer, actress and television show host Adrienne Bailon surprised her 5.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a massive series of snaps in which she rocked a daring black-and-white look.

She tagged Amazon Fashion in the first slide, implying that the look came from the online retail giant. She posed on a flight of sleek white steps with a cream-colored wall in the background, creating a perfect neutral scene for her ensemble to pop.

The only splash of color in the images came from a few tendrils of a green plant that extended from the top of the frame. 

Gorgeous In Gray
Adrienne Bailon poses on a snowy day wearing an oversized sweater and button-down shirt dress.
Instagram | Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne showcased her toned physique in a pair of black latex pants that clung to every inch of her petite figure. The material had an insane amount of sheen to it, catching the light and highlighting her curves.

The fabric hugged her toned thighs and calves, bunching around her ankles for a unique silhouette.

She paired the figure-hugging pants with a white sweater that had a looser fit. The garment was crafted from a ribbed material, with the pattern stretching vertically down her torso and arms. The cuffs of the sweater were more formfitting, but the fabric draped over her arms and slim waist.

Black And White Chic
Adrienne Bailon sizzles in black pants and a white top, accessorized with a beret.
Instagram | Adrienne Bailon

The sweater had a half-turtleneck neckline that drew attention to her stunning features. She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including statement rings on both hands and a black beret perched atop her brunette locks.

Her hair tumbled down her back and chest in a slightly tousled style, looking naturally stunning. She also added some style with her makeup choice, selecting a bold red lip color that incorporated a pop of color into her neutral ensemble. She also went barefoot in the pictures.

Parisian Vibes
Adrienne Bailon poses in a white sweater and latex pants.
Instagram | Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne also layered two mixed metal bangles that were visible in some of the photos, adding some metallic embellishments to the look.

She switched up her position in the photos, remaining on the stairs but alternating between gazing at the camera or off into the distance, leaning forward or leaning back against the steps in a casual pose. 

Some of the images were taken from a slightly different perspective and gave a view of Adrienne where the plant hung in front of her, adding a sultry peek-a-boo vibe to the shots.

Sexy Selfie
Adrienne Bailon wears a fluffy white coat and takes a selfie.
Instagram | Adrienne Bailon

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 42,200 likes within six hours of going live. 

Adrienne, who is one of the co-hosts of the daytime talk show The Real, loves to take to Instagram to share her chic looks, from swimwear snaps to photos in which she showcases some of the products and brands she loves. She also frequently gives her audience glimpses into her life with her husband Israel Houghton, revealing a bit about their dynamic and their joint passion for music. 

 

