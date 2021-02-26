Adrienne Bailon Looks Chic In Black Latex Pants And A Beret

Singer, actress and television show host Adrienne Bailon surprised her 5.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a massive series of snaps in which she rocked a daring black-and-white look.

She tagged Amazon Fashion in the first slide, implying that the look came from the online retail giant. She posed on a flight of sleek white steps with a cream-colored wall in the background, creating a perfect neutral scene for her ensemble to pop.

The only splash of color in the images came from a few tendrils of a green plant that extended from the top of the frame.