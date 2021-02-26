Nastia Liukin went all out to tease an upcoming gymnastics event by getting all decked out in a high-fashion ensemble that was a nod to her competitive past. On Thursday, February 25, the Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share the results of an outdoor photoshoot. For the occasion, the leggy athlete wore a revealing bodysuit adorned with plenty of fun pink accents, which were a sartorial reference to the bubblegum-colored leotards that she wore while wowing crowds with her bendy beam routines.