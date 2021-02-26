Yanita Yancheva Bares Her Fit Body In Stylish Powder Blue Bikini

Yanita Yancheva gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, February 24, with her most recent update.

The Bulgarian model and fitness celebrity took to the popular social media app to share a hot new photo where she rocked a stylish swimsuit that allowed her to show off her sensational physique.

The photo showed Yancheva standing out on what looked to be a terrace that overlooked a gorgeous tropical view. Bright green vegetation filled the background as she posed in front of the trunk of a tree.