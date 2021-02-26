Trending Stories
nsfw

Dana Brooke Suns Her Buns In Sultry Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Venezuelan Bombshell Georgina Mazzeo Exposes Plenty Of Skin In Tiny Bikini

Instagram Models

Nicky Gile Smolders In Scanty Bikini At The Beach In Los Angeles

TV

'The Challenge' OG Season Begins Filming, Cast Revealed

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Flaunts Booty In Barely There Crochet Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Genesis Lopez Flashes Epic Derriere In G-String Bikini

February 26, 2021
Yanita Yancheva Bares Her Fit Body In Stylish Powder Blue Bikini
Yanita Yancheva puckers her lips while wearing a nude bra.
Instagram | Yanita Yancheva
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Yanita Yancheva gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday, February 24, with her most recent update. 

The Bulgarian model and fitness celebrity took to the popular social media app to share a hot new photo where she rocked a stylish swimsuit that allowed her to show off her sensational physique.

The photo showed Yancheva standing out on what looked to be a terrace that overlooked a gorgeous tropical view. Bright green vegetation filled the background as she posed in front of the trunk of a tree.

Tropical Mermaid
Yanita Yancheva eats a wrap in a yellow workout set.
Instagram | Yanita Yancheva

Yancheva was shot from the right as she stood facing the viewer. She lifted both hands above her head, highlighting her toned upper arms and shoulders.

She turned her head slightly to the left, fixing her gaze on a point in the distance. She narrowed her eyes and pressed her lips together. 

Yancheva wore her platinum blond hair in a middle part and styled in natural-looking curls. 

She rocked a two-piece bathing suit made from a stretchy powder blue fabric that flattered her sun-kissed skin tone and hair color. 

Body Engineers Swimsuit
Yanita Yancheva poses in front of a sculpture at the beach in a pink bikini.
Instagram | Yanita Yancheva

The bikini top featured an interesting design that included a series of strings. 

In between the small triangle cups, which exposed plenty of cleavage, V-shaped straps stretched across her chest and extended over her sternum, wrapping around her ribcages. 

Yancheva paired it with matching bottoms with triple-string sides that she pulled up high. The front sat low and put the model's tight lower stomach on display. According to the tag, her swimsuit was from Body Engineers

Spanish 101
Yanita Yancheva takes a mirror selfie at a beach gym while wearing a black bikini.
Instagram | Yanita Yancheva

In the caption, Yancheva shared with her admirers that she will be living in Tulum, Mexico, for two months. She also used the occasion to ask them to teach her a bit of Spanish.

The post proved to be successful with her fans. Within a day of going live, it has attracted about 41,000 likes and more than 290 comments. 

Yancheva's followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and also to engage with her caption, offering useful phrases in Spanish and related advice.

Fans On A Mission
Yanita Yancheva leans against a wall while dressed in a plunging pink dress.
Instagram | Yanita Yancheva

"Hope I get to see you there next month!!" one user wrote.

"Eres muy hermosa [heart-eyes emoji] (You are very beautiful)," replied another one of her fans.

"Estar 'camote' — when you are very busy or have a lot of work to do [laughing-crying emoji] Estás camote? Is a specific word in this area," a third one chimed in.

"There is an explanation for everything that is created on earth, but there is no explanation for your beauty because you are a goddess, God Gifted!" added a fourth admirer.

Latest Headlines

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Reportedly Lead Kyle Lowry’s Top Three Possible Landing Spots

February 26, 2021

NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Reportedly Names Four Teams He’d Like To Join If Traded

February 26, 2021

Dana Brooke Suns Her Buns In Sultry Thong Bikini

February 26, 2021

Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Black Lace Bodysuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

February 26, 2021

WWE Bombshell Lana Slays In Blue Bikini & Lounges On A Boat

February 26, 2021

Nastia Liukin Shows Some Booty & Leg In Sheer Half Skirt And Bodysuit

February 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.