Vince McMahon Fired Popular Superstar For Having A Poor Attitude

Vince McMahon has been known to fire many superstars throughout the years, and some of those decisions have surprised wrestling fans and pundits. Stacy Carter -- a former WWE superstar who some fans will remember as The Kat -- was released in 2001. However, her firing seemingly came out of the blue as she was regularly featured on the company’s programming at the time.

Jim Ross, who worked as a commentator back then, knew Carter and was familiar with the dramatic situation that transpired in 2001. The Hall of Famer recalled the story of why she was let go on the latest episode of Grilling JR, by way of Sportskeeda.