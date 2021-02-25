Trending Stories
February 25, 2021
'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Producers Scrambling Just Weeks Ahead Of Filming
Tayshia Adams as 'The Bachelorette'
Twitter | The Bachelorette
TV
Stacy Carey

Reports suggest that things are crazy right now within The Bachelorette franchise. Typically, production would start filming the season set to debut in May quite soon. This time, however, it seems that there are a lot of unknowns and plenty of last-minute scrambling taking place behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, it seemed as if the show's producers had made a fairly early decision. The buzz from spoiler king Reality Steve was that Katie Thurston was going to be the next lead for The Bachelorette.

Katie Had Reportedly Been Chosen
Katie Thurston snaps a selfie
Instagram | Katie Thurston

Now, however, it seems that is no longer the case. 

Throughout this season of The Bachelor, there has been a significant amount of talk regarding issues of race. In fact, these issues have caused host Chris Harrison to announce he will step away from the franchise for a while.

There is a lot of work to be done within the franchise when it comes to race, and now, it seems that choosing a more diverse lead for The Bachelorette is at the top of the list.

Producers Are Backtracking
Bri Springs takes a selfie
Instagram | Bri Springs

In a recent blog post, Reality Steve noted that everything he's heard points toward producers choosing someone in place of Katie.

"What I was told was Katie was their choice, it's why she got the edit she did, but then when all this happened, they had to change course and go in a different direction. So I see it being one of Matt's top finishers at this point," Reality Steve explained.

That likely puts the focus on Bri Springs, Michelle Young, and Serena Pitt from Matt James' current season of The Bachelor.

Michelle Could Become A Frontrunner
Michelle Young snaps a selfie in her classroom
Instagram | Michelle Young

Due to this change, the filming schedule for The Bachelorette has been pushed out a bit. That may mean that one of Matt's ladies could become a real frontrunner now.

"[W]ith filming pushing back a week, I think we can include Michelle in that as a possibility because they wouldn't have to worry about announcing their 'Bachelorette' before the finale thus ruining any surprise," Reality Steve explained.

It does seem that there are plenty of viewers who would love to see Michelle handing out roses.

Decisions Will Be Made Soon
Serena Pitt poses during a group date for 'The Bachelor'
Instagram | The Bachelor

Whether producers choose Serena, Michelle, Bri, or someone else, they will need to decide soon. The Bachelorette should begin filming in March, and isolation and testing have to be done before that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a recent tweet from Reality Steve, production has settled on a location. They were originally set to utilize a resort in Canada, but plans changed. Now, The Bachelorette will film at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico, and fans should learn more soon.

