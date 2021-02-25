'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Producers Scrambling Just Weeks Ahead Of Filming

Reports suggest that things are crazy right now within The Bachelorette franchise. Typically, production would start filming the season set to debut in May quite soon. This time, however, it seems that there are a lot of unknowns and plenty of last-minute scrambling taking place behind the scenes.
Earlier this month, it seemed as if the show's producers had made a fairly early decision. The buzz from spoiler king Reality Steve was that Katie Thurston was going to be the next lead for The Bachelorette.