Rey Confronts Sharon

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finally goes home to Sharon to discuss how to move forward after her kiss with Adam (Mark Grossman). It seems that Sharon is still in denial about her feelings for her ex-husband, and she takes Rey to task for confronting Adam.

Rey is furious when he realizes that Adam came to their home after showing up at Adam's penthouse to tell him to stay away. However, Sharon doesn't seem to have much of a problem with Adam's actions.