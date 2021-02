There's juicy news out now for "General Hospital" fans, as it seems that the character of Brook Lynn Quartermaine is about to pop up again. After several months away from the set, actress Amanda Setton is back and ready to move her character's storyline forward again.

According to Soap Central, Setton is reprising the role that she took on beginning in November 2019. Her first scenes with her return will debut sometime in March, but a specific date has not yet been revealed.