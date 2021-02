In an interview on Thursday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri defended his decision to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Per Newsweek, Hawley told KMOV News 4 that he never actually sought to overturn the results and block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.

"It was never my intention, point to overturn an election. I had no power to do it, it was never what I was aiming to do. My goal was to raise the concerns of my constituents," he said.